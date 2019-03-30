Dominic Grieve loses vote of confidence at Tory AGM

Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve lost a motion of confidence at his constituency party's annual general meeting last night (Friday).

Grieve, who has been in his role since 1997, failed to retain his association's confidence in him following remarks earlier this month in the House of Commons, in which he said he had 'never felt more ashamed ' to be a Conservative member as Brexit negotiations dragged on.

As many as 100 Tory members were due at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Gerrards Cross yesterday to oppose the motion of confidence, with pro-EU Grieve saying on Wednesday that members were 'fully entitled to express their views' at the AGM.

Jackson NG, chairman of the Beaconsfield Constituency Conservative Association, announced on Twitter after the meeting that over 350 members attended the packed session.

He said: "Beaconsfield Constituency Conservative Association (BCCA) held its AGM this evening and as the newly elected chairman, I am pleased to see over 350 members attend. BCCA is proud to be one of the largest associations in the Conservative party and also a broad church of members with a wide variety of opinions.

"Our members had a robust discussion with our MP, Dominic Grieve QC on Brexit before voting on a motion of confidence in him as our MP, which I can confirm, with a heavy heart that he failed to retain. He remains our Conservative MP but I will be speaking as soon as possible to my fellow officers and executive council."

Beaconsfield Tories also posted an update on Twitter this morning (Saturday) confirming that the AGM 'was not a deselection meeting but a motion of confidence only'.

"Dominic continues to remain as our Conservative MP," the post added.