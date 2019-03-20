Firefighters issue safety advice after cooking pan fire in Burnham

A cooking pan fire was made worse when too much water was used to try and extinguish it.

A crew from Maidenhead and a crew from Slough attended the fire in Aldbourne Road at about 4pm today (March 20)..

Watch manager Havers from Maidenhead fire station said: “A young lad came home, started cooking supper for the family and the pan caught fire, probably a little too much oil in the pan.”

He added: “Unfortunately he started to put it out and used too much water.”

Watch manager Havers explained that one drop of water turns to about a thousand drops of steam.

He said that the best thing to do is to turn off the pan, get everybody out of the property and call the fire service.

If someone is trained, then a damp tea towel can be put over the pan.

The fire was just about extinguished when the crew arrived but they cleared the smoke from the house administered first aid, and waited for an ambulance to arrive.