Burnham robber who left victim naked in a car park is jailed

A 32-year-old man who robbed a victim and left him naked in a car park has been jailed.

James Stabler of Wyndham Crescent, Burnham was found guilty of a robbery in Slough after a three-day trial at Reading Crown Court in July.

At around 10.15pm on Monday, February 12, Stabler arranged to meet the victim, who was working for him, in a car park on Mercian Way in Slough to give him his wages.

Stabler turned up with two other unknown and unidentified people and assaulted the victim, a 39-year-old man.

Stabler and the others stripped the victim of his clothes and took his mobile phone and other personal property.

The victim was left naked and asking for help of nearby residents.

Stabler was arrested on February 25 and charged with one count of robbery the next day. He was sentenced on September 14 for five years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stefanie Day, of Force CID at Slough police station, said: “This sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence and the humiliation that the victim was put through. Hopefully the victim can move on from this now that the main offender is in prison.”