    • Cigarette believed to be cause of house fire in Burnham

    Georgina Bishop

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    A fire ignited under some decking almost ‘broke through’ a home in Burnham today (Tuesday, September 18).

    A crew from Maidenhead attended the blaze at Aldbourne Road at 9.30am and suspect it was started with a lit cigarette.

    Neighbours first saw the blaze and attempted to put it out themselves using a hose after alerting the emergency services.

    Two windows needed replacing, outside electrics were damaged and the soil pipe was destroyed. 

    A spokesman said: “Always dispose your cigarettes carefully in a proper ash tray and empty into a metal container frequently.”

     

