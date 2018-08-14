Man from Burnham charged with aggravated vehicle taking

08:50AM, Tuesday 14 August 2018
A man from Burnham has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking.
Jamie Beldom, 18, of Cleares Pasture, was charged on Sunday and has been bailed, due to appear in Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 11.
Also charged on Sunday was Daniel Parker, 24, of Bookerhill Road, High Wycombe.
He was charged with the theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, going equipped, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance, failing to stop and assault.
He appeared in Slough Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded in custody. He will appear at Reading Crown Court on September 10.
It follows an incident when a moped was stolen from Powney Road, Maidenhead, on Saturday, August 11.
