Boy arrested in connection with attack on cat by youths in Burnham

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following an incident where a cat is believed to have been killed by young people in Burnham.

The unnamed 17-year-old, whose address was not provided by police, was also arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

The boy is in police custody and an investigation has been launched.

Anyone with details can call 101, using reference 43180223902 or 43180223040, or report it online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.