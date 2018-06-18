Police issue renewed witness appeal over Burnham Beeches breezeblock attack

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a 68-year-old man was hit by a breezeblock in Burnham Beeches.

Officers were called to Lord Mayors Drive at about 6.15am on Sunday, June 10 after the man was confronted aggressively by two people on a motorbike.

Earlier, the victim was walking near the Emperor pub in Blackpond Lane when he heard a motorbike approach behind him and he felt something hit the back of his hand.

The bike passenger made an offensive gesture as it passed him slowly.

When he later walked past the shops in Beaconsfield Road he saw the bike approach again and the passenger made another offensive gesture at him.

He shouted at them, picked up gravel and threw it at the bike.

Then, when he arrived at Lord Mayors Drive, the offenders returned, got off the bike and the passenger struck the victim over the head with a broken breezeblock.

The offenders then got back on the bike and rode off.

The man suffered a cut and head injuries, and was discharged after attending Wexham Park Hospital.

The rider of the motorbike is male, about 6ft and he wore a distinctive red and white helmet, blue jeans, a black jacket and red gloves.

The passenger is believed to be female, about 6ft, wearing a distinctive blue and white helmet, light blue jeans, a black jacket, blue and white trainers and red gloves. The bike was a black Yamaha.

Detective Constable Nicholas Widdison of Aylesbury Force CID said: “This was an intimidating incident for the victim.

“The two people on the bike were aggressive and the victim was ultimately assaulted with a brick resulting in hospital treatment.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about the incident which could assist the investigation to contact police.”

Call 101 quoting reference '43180175029', or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.