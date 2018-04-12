Burnham man charged with explosive substance and drug offences

A 43-year-old man from Burnham has been charged with four counts of possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose.

Anthony Holmes, of The Fairway, Burnham, has also been charged with one count of possession of cannabis and one count of possession of cocaine.

Thames Valley Police said it follows a warrant used by the force in Burnham on Saturday, June 25 2016, in which Holmes was arrested.

He will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.