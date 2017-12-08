Closure order for Burnham property over anti-social behaviour and drug use

A closure order has been granted for a house in Burnham 'following many years of anti-social behaviour and drug use'.

The order for 69 Orchardville was granted to Thames Valley Police at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. It bans anyone without a reasonable excuse from residing in or entering the premises.

Sgt Lucy Ludovici, of the neighbourhood problem solving team based at Taplow, said: “This closure follows an investigation and collation of evidence and information on the property and people within it, and will prevent anyone from entering the property. It has been boarded up. I would like to thank those from the safer neighbourhood and intelligence teams for their hard work in obtaining this closure order. I would also importantly like to thank the community, who have had to live through these problems, for their support.

“We are committed to safeguarding residents and will do what is necessary to protect our communities from anti-social behaviour and crime.

“If you have any concerns about properties being used for criminal activity, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or call Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”