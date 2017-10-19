Dog walker subjected to 'horrendous and unprovoked attack' at Burnham Beeches

A 69-year-old dog walker was repeatedly punched and kicked in the ribs in a 'horrendous and unprovoked' attack in Burnham Beeches.

The female victim was walking her three dogs in the park on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 10.

She returned to her car, parked in Halse Drive, when a black five-door car passed by. The car was being chased by two merle-coloured Cocker Spaniel dogs.

The victim put her dogs in the car and drove it onto Lord Mayors Drive, when she saw the same two Cocker Spaniels chasing the same black five-door car.

She stopped the car and tried to grab hold of the dogs, but as she did a passenger got out of the black car and repeatedly punched the victim in the face. She was also kicked in the ribs during the assault, which happened at about 1.45pm.

The offender then picked up the dogs and put them in the black car, which was then driven away from the scene.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lisa-Marie Flitter of the Investigation Hub, said: “This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a Good Samaritan who was trying to move the two dogs to safety because they were running in the road.

“The victim sustained a number of injuries, including a bruised cheekbone and eye socket and a cracked rib. She was treated at Wexham Park Hospital but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

“The offender is a white woman in her early to mid-twenties, about 5ft 6ins, with shoulder length mousey or light blonde hair. She was wearing a light coloured jacket and dark trousers.

“I am sure that someone will have witnessed or have information about the attack or will recognise the description of the offender. If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote reference 43170300717.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”