Matt LeBlanc and Top Gear team make pit stop at Burnham Beeches pub

Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc pulled into a pub near Burnham Beeches while filming the latest series of Top Gear on Saturday.

Matt was joined by the rest of the production team and an old Mercedes, a Bentley and a Rolls Royce at The Blackwood Arms in Common Lane.

Pub landlord Sean Arnett said he got a call late on Friday night to let him know the team would like to use the car park as a staging area.

He added: “They came in and had some tea and coffee.

“I spoke to the production team and asked if I could get a picture [with Matt].

“He was very gracious, a very pleasant chap.

“He probably gets asked all the time so it was nice of him.”

When asked if he was a fan of the show Sean replied: “Who isn’t?”

