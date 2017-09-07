Matt LeBlanc and Top Gear team make pit stop at Burnham Beeches pub

02:56PM, Thursday 07 September 2017
Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc pulled into a pub near Burnham Beeches while filming the latest series of Top Gear on Saturday.
Matt was joined by the rest of the production team and an old Mercedes, a Bentley and a Rolls Royce at The Blackwood Arms in Common Lane.
Pub landlord Sean Arnett said he got a call late on Friday night to let him know the team would like to use the car park as a staging area.
He added: “They came in and had some tea and coffee.
“I spoke to the production team and asked if I could get a picture [with Matt].
“He was very gracious, a very pleasant chap.
“He probably gets asked all the time so it was nice of him.”
When asked if he was a fan of the show Sean replied: “Who isn’t?”
