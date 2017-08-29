Fly-tipping fine for driver whose customer dumped cannabis waste

A fine has been dished out to a 34-year-old driver who transported a customer to dump waste generated from cannabis production in Burnham.

A hidden camera, set up by the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, captured images of a passenger getting out of Mohammed Al Haddad's van and dumping a 'significant quantity' of waste at the side of the road at The Gore at 12.20am on November 20.

Al Haddad, of St Peter's Grove, Hammersmith, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on August 2.

His solicitor told the court Al Haddad had been paid to transport bags of a waste by a customer who travelled with him.

The court heard he was instructed to pull over at The Gore and the customer proceeded to dump the waste at the roadside.

On further investigation, it was found the bags contained waste generated from cannabis production.

Al Haddad was given credit for an early guilty plea and was fined £584 and told to pay £1,058 costs.

South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment, Cllr Luisa Sullivan, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "This man was hired as a driver with a van, and ended up being complicit in fly tipping carried out by his customer. With our 24/7 surveillance cameras deployed at numerous fly tipping hotspots, anyone in charge of a vehicle that is involved in illegal dumping should be aware that they could well end up in court."