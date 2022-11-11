Line-up announced for Fi:Fest 2023

The line-up for a music festival in Fifield next year has been announced - with organisers promising an event 'not to be missed'.

Fi.Fest is set to welcome British chart toppers The Feeling among the headliners at this year's event in Forest Green Road. which will be celebrating its fifth anniversary next summer.

Known for such hits as 'Fill My Little World', 'Love It When You Call', and 'Never Be Lonely', the band will be one of two headliners to take to the stage on Saturday, July 8.

Elsewhere, making his festival debut will be Shaun Williamson (aka EastEnders' Barry Evans) as his 'Barrioke' tour arrives on the main stage.

Barrioke sees the actor and musician bring people up on stage and the crowd sings along with a giant karaoke screen.

Other acts announced include Daft, Elite Elton, Third Lung, The Boxteles, and DJ oneF.

Alongside the festival is Fi.Fest’s Kidzone which will be filed with entertainment for youngsters such as crafts, free shows, a giant sandpit, fairground rides and more. There will also be an appearance from Baxter the T-Rex.

A food village with stall holders, both local and national, will serving up refreshments to keep festival-goers fed and watered.

Organisers are excited to bring back the festival for 2023 and are confident it will be the best yet, with 'more surprises still to come'.

Festival organiser Lee Page said: “We can’t wait to get the event underway next year, seeing friends and family get together for a huge party in the summer is the highlight of the events calendar.

"Every year the festival is getting bigger and better and we really appreciate the support we get from Fi.Festers. We can’t wait to have the full release out and have everyone get together.”

Tickets for the event, which was sold out last year, are available to buy from today at www.fifest.com

Prices start at £30 adult day ticket and £17 for under 16s.

Full information about the festival, its line-up, entertainment, facilities, security, and COVID-safe measures can also be found at www.fifest.co.uk