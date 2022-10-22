Holyport visually impaired teen set to talk on BBC Radio 2

SITE INDEX

    03:38PM, Saturday 22 October 2022

    Nicholsons Quarter designs win award thanks to visually impaired Holyport teen

    A visually impaired Holyport teen is set to talk on Radio 2 with Michael Ball on Sunday (October 23).

    Partially-sighted Maleeka Abbas, 16, has Leber’s congenital amaurosis and is registered blind.

    She is a former student of Holyport College. She left in 2019, due to the challenges of being in mainstream education.

    Maleeka will be talking about life her life as a visually impaired person and the important role organisations such as Berkshire Vision play with nurturing development for those who have sight challenges.

    She will be on air at 12.15-1pm.

    Tune into BBC Radio 2 live at www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/live:bbc_radio_two 

     

