Holyport visually impaired teen set to talk on BBC Radio 2

A visually impaired Holyport teen is set to talk on Radio 2 with Michael Ball on Sunday (October 23).

Partially-sighted Maleeka Abbas, 16, has Leber’s congenital amaurosis and is registered blind.

She is a former student of Holyport College. She left in 2019, due to the challenges of being in mainstream education.

Maleeka will be talking about life her life as a visually impaired person and the important role organisations such as Berkshire Vision play with nurturing development for those who have sight challenges.

She will be on air at 12.15-1pm.

Tune into BBC Radio 2 live at www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/live:bbc_radio_two