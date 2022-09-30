Thames Hospice CEO steps down from role

The chief executive of Thames Hospice has stepped down from her position 'following a period of significant growth' at the charity.

Debbie Raven joined the Bray Lake hospice in 2013 and has been thanked for her 'dedication and commitment' during 'immense challenges'.

She will be replaced by Catherine McLaughlin, who will take on the role of interim chief executive officer.

Thames Hospice added that its board of trustees will now begin the process of identifying the right permanent candidate to lead the charity.

It said that Debbie leaves behind 'a legacy to be proud of', including the delivery of the 28-bed hospice building which opened in October 2020 and was recently visited by the late Queen in July.

"The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Debbie for her dedication and commitment to Thames Hospice and wishes her every success for her future roles," Thames Hospice said.

Catherine has served on the board of trustees for more than two years and will bring 'a wealth of management experience and clinical expertise to the role', the charity said.

Thames Hospice has also announced that Chris Aitken will take over as chair of trustees. Chris has been on the board since 2012.

Prior to joining, he ran his own supply chain and consultancy business, and will lead a 10-strong board of volunteer trustees.

Chris takes over from the outgoing Chair Jonathan Jones, a former NHS surgeon who had been at the charity for more than 10 years.

“On behalf of everyone at Thames Hospice, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Jonathan Jones and Debbie Raven for their commitment to Thames Hospice," Chris said.

“It’s an enormous privilege to be taking on the role of chair of trustees of a much-loved and respected organisation at this time.

"I look forward to working with Catherine and my fellow trustees continuing to deliver on our vision, mission and values and ensuring the hospice is there for every local family who needs vital hospice care now and for future generations.

"Under continuing strong leadership, the charity looks forward to implementing its current successful strategy, delivering the best hospice care to the community it has proudly served for more than 35 years."