Cyclist in serious condition after collision with car driver on A308

A cyclist has been left in a serious condition in hospital after a collision with the driver of a car on the A308 this morning (Wednesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which occurred at about 9am in Windsor Road.

The cyclist, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Thames Valley Police added that no arrests have been made.

Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Gary Doughty of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this collision after a man has received serious injuries.

“We are asking any witnesses to the collision to come forward, or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to please check their cameras and upload any relevant footage to our online portal page.

“Anyone with witness information can call 101 quoting reference 43220435173.”