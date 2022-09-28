Man who attempted to rape woman in Holyport jailed

A man who sexually assaulted and attempted to rape a woman in Holyport before stealing her mobile phone to prevent her from calling for help has been jailed for nine years.

Muhammad Hesham, 32, of Russell Rise, Luton, committed the offences on September 17, 2021, when the victim got into a vehicle he was driving, believing it was a taxi.

Hesham took the victim to an industrial area in Holyport where he sexually assaulted her and attempted to rape her. He then stole her mobile phone to prevent her calling for help.

He was found guilty by a unanimous Reading Crown Court jury of one count each of attempted rape, sexual assault, possession of a controlled class B drug – namely cannabis - and theft on Monday, August 19.

Returning to the same court yesterday (Tuesday) Hesham was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Police praised the bravery of the victim in standing up to her attacker, who put her through a 'terrible ordeal'.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mo Rashid, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am pleased that Hesham has been convicted of these terrible offences he committed against his victim.

“The victim has been extremely brave in standing up to her attacker and giving evidence in court and I hope that Hesham's conviction will help her to recover from this terrible ordeal that he put her through.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to protecting the public and to bring those to justice who commit offences of a predatory nature."