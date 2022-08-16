PM hopefuls visit Bray Studios for leadership event

Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were in the Royal Borough last week as they honed their policies amid their battle to become the UK’s next Prime Minister.

The pair have been on the campaign trail in recent weeks after becoming the final two candidates for the Number 10 top job after Boris Johnson’s resignation was announced last month.

The leadership candidates were at Bray Studios in Water Oakley Lane on Saturday to meet members of the Windsor and Maidenhead Conservatives, including cabinet members sitting on the Royal Borough’s Tory-run council.

Sunak and Truss faced questions from an audience and set out their proposed policies should they become Prime Minister.

Well done @MCA_Tories & @WindsorTories for organising a fantastic leadership event with @RishiSunak & @trussliz at the amazing Bray Studios. Great to ask questions & hear from both candidates. pic.twitter.com/kL8FtdHLpH — Cllr Stuart Carroll (@MrStuartCarroll) August 13, 2022

Cabinet member for health, councillor Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill) said on Twitter that the day was ‘a fantastic leadership event at the amazing Bray Studios’.

“Great to ask questions [and] hear from both candidates,” he added on Twitter.

The Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee is set to announce the winner of the leadership contest on Monday, September 5.

Tory members including Maidenhead MP Theresa May will be voting for their new leader, with the next General Election not due to take place until 2024.

Removal vans have been spotted outside Downing Street this week, with PM Johnson said to be only spending a few days at Number 10 during his final few weeks.