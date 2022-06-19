Road closures in Bray set to begin Monday

01:03PM, Sunday 19 June 2022
There will be a road closure on B3028 High Street, Bray daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm from Monday, June 20 to Wednesday June 22.
This is to facilitate repair of inoperable stopcock and installation.
For roadworks in the UK visit https://one.network
