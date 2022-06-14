Plans for 117 homes by Bray Lake open for comments

A major development in Bray Lake takes a step closer – with developers presenting plans for the 117 homes.

Summerleaze, in partnership with Shanly Homes, is looking to build a total of 117 homes on land south of the lake.

The site is known in the Borough Local Plan as site (HA18) AL26, land between Windsor Road and Bray Lake.

The project has been in the pipeline for a while. In 2018, early consultation with residents threw up a number of fears about the issue of parking, additional traffic and the danger of access to and from Windsor Road.

Recently, Holyport residents received notice of the plans in their most recent form through their letterboxes - with an invitation to send along any thoughts on the project.

This development is planned to be a mix of 1–5-bedroom homes, with parking. Around 40 per cent of these are set to be affordable.

There will be a mixture of two, two-and-a-half and three storey houses throughout the site, with ‘regard’ to the surroundings on Windsor Road, Bray Hospice and Bray Lake.

The site is designed to ‘respect the edge of the lake’, providing an ‘appropriate buffer’ to protect and enhance its biodiversity.

The plan also seeks to retain and improve the permitted path, conserving this edge as a green corridor.

Green links are proposed through the site to connect the lake edge to Windsor Road, with enhancements to boundary trees.

The application is also planned to have 'high quality public open space' including a children's play area.

As well as being in the lowest risk area for flooding, Shanly says it has a comprehensive drainage strategy to deal with foul water and surface water.

Thames Hospice will be a financial beneficiary of this housing scheme.

A consultation on the plans is open until June 24. Anyone with comments should send them to: braylake@boyerplanning.co.uk

Alternatively, post them to Bray Lake Consultation, C/O Boyer, Crowthorne House, Nine Mile Ride, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG40 3GZ.