Air quality in Bray to be discussed at parish meeting

Bray Parish Council is holding its Annual Electors Meeting this evening (May 18.)

Included in the agenda will be a presentation by Thomas Wigley on air quality in the Bray parish area, followed by a Q&A session.

The meeting will also include an annual report from chairman of Bray Parish Council, Ken Elvin - and an open forum.

Light refreshments will be served at the end of the meeting.

The meeting will be at 7.30pm at Braywood War Memorial Hall, Fifiled, SL6 2NX.