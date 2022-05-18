Air quality in Bray to be discussed at parish meeting

01:09PM, Wednesday 18 May 2022
Braywood War Memorial Hall, Fifield. Bill Collier and Nikki Marsh. It is a story on the Bray Page about the hall needing funds and advertising a horse racing night.
Bray Parish Council is holding its Annual Electors Meeting this evening (May 18.)
Included in the agenda will be a presentation by Thomas Wigley on air quality in the Bray parish area, followed by a Q&A session.
The meeting will also include an annual report from chairman of Bray Parish Council, Ken Elvin - and an open forum.
Light refreshments will be served at the end of the meeting.
The meeting will be at 7.30pm at Braywood War Memorial Hall, Fifiled, SL6 2NX.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A murder investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit following an incident in Bourne End.
The organisers of Carters Steam Fair have confirmed that this weekend’s funfair will be their last in Pinkneys Green.
Anastasia Lovelock was charged with one count of theft and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, among other charges.