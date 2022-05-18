SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Air quality in Bray to be discussed at parish meeting

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    FIFIELD 132203-11

    Braywood War Memorial Hall, Fifield. Bill Collier and Nikki Marsh. It is a story on the Bray Page about the hall needing funds and advertising a horse racing night.

    Bray Parish Council is holding its Annual Electors Meeting this evening (May 18.)

    Included in the agenda will be a presentation by Thomas Wigley on air quality in the Bray parish area, followed by a Q&A session.

    The meeting will also include an annual report from chairman of Bray Parish Council, Ken Elvin - and an open forum.

    Light refreshments will be served at the end of the meeting.

    The meeting will be at 7.30pm at Braywood War Memorial Hall, Fifiled, SL6 2NX.

    Bray Holyport Fifield

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved