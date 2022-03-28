Windsor Horse Rangers gets £1,000 for new equipment on its 50th anniversary

Children at Windsor Horse Rangers recently received a job lot of new yard and menage equipment courtesy of a grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Windsor Horse Rangers Trustee Karen Meade explained that with 180 children attending each weekend, the tools get a lot of use and the charity was in need of new equipment to replace broken or worn-out items.

The Baylis Media Trust donated £1,000 which allowed the Rangers to replace broken menage poles and brooms, which were last replaced quite a few years ago.

Before the donation, there were not quite enough for the number of children using them.

The children were ‘delighted’ with new brooms, shovels, shavings forks and a wheelbarrow to help them carry out their yard jobs at the farm, in addition to new poles to use in their riding lessons.

“We are really grateful to the Louis Baylis Trust for their continued support – it makes such a difference,” Karen said.

Although the visitors pay monthly, ‘literally all’ of that goes onto the day-to-day upkeep of the farm and the horses.

“Anything big, we have to raise money by fundraising or grants, so [this donation] is very important,” said Karen.

The volunteer-led children’s charity, based in Forest Green Road, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, having started in 1972.

It has educated thousands of children about all aspects of horse care and riding.

Many have gone on to do equine-related courses at university and gained a new direction in life as a direct result of attending.