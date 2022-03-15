SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Vehicle crashes at Braywick roundabout

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    MAIDENHEAD 133449-10

    The A308 Braywick Roundabout, Maidenhead

    A car came off the road at Braywick roundabout in the early hours of the morning, bringing firefighters to the scene.

    The vehicle was coming off the M4 and collided, ending up in the middle of the roundabout.

    Maidenhead and Slough Fire Station crews were called to the scene at 4am this morning (March 15) to make the road safe.

    No one was injured as a result of the collision.

    Bray Holyport Fifield

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved