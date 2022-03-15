Vehicle crashes at Braywick roundabout

09:34AM, Tuesday 15 March 2022
The A308 Braywick Roundabout, Maidenhead
A car came off the road at Braywick roundabout in the early hours of the morning, bringing firefighters to the scene.
The vehicle was coming off the M4 and collided, ending up in the middle of the roundabout.
Maidenhead and Slough Fire Station crews were called to the scene at 4am this morning (March 15) to make the road safe.
No one was injured as a result of the collision.
