Holyport to host 'Platinum Party' for Queen's milestone in June

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee later this year, the Holyport Community Trust will be hosting a ‘Platinum Party’ at the village hall.

The event in Moneyrow Green will take place on Saturday, June 4 from 12pm-5pm, with a range of food-and-drink stalls as well as games, raffles, competitions and entertainment.

Partygoers will also be able to see the upgrades the Trust has made to the hall during lockdown, including a new second space to hire for smaller groups and meetings, as well as finding out the latest on the planned refurbishment of the children’s playground.

The party will replace the annual Holyport fair on the green for this year only.

Chairman of HCT, Mike Dyde, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is such a special occasion, which is why we wanted to do something special too and invite the whole village to come together and celebrate.”

HCT are looking for volunteers to help with organising the event either beforehand or on the day itself. Email chairman@holyportcommunitytrust.org if you would like to join the team.

For more information about holding street parties in the Royal Borough for the Platinum Jubilee, click here.