Holyport College students' artwork on display at Windsor gallery

Artwork from talented Holyport College students is on display at a prominent Windsor gallery.

Over the Christmas break, students were asked to design a piece of art inspired by a poem called 'The Voice of Winter' by Laura Salas.

The college had approached the Clarendon Fine Art Gallery to see if it would be interested in a collaboration, whereby students' work could be displayed at the Windsor venue.

Youngsters from year 7-13 produced oil paintings, textiles and prints, with the top ten entries displayed in the gallery at the weekend.

On Saturday, the two overall winners in two age categories were announced by gallery manager Sam Cox, and these two pieces will be exhibited for a further week, until the end of this weekend (Sunday, February 6).

The event at the weekend involved college staff and parents of the winning students, with champagne also on offer.

Millie Preston won in the higher age sixth form category with her oil painting (below).

While the winner of the younger age category was Tate Pickering of year 10 with a stitch textile piece (below).

Emily Foster came runner-up in the sixth form group, and Cerys Watkins, in year seven, took runner-up in the younger group.

Philippa Paice, art teacher at Holyport College, said: "They [Clarendon] are a high calibre gallery and I was not optimistic that they would agree to hang any students work - it was to our absolute amazement when they showed an interest.

"The gallery is new in Windsor, it only opened in September, so they were keen to do something with the local community."

Philippa said that the aim behind the project was to give the students a chance to see their work 'in a different light'.

She added: "To see that dreams like having work in an exclusive gallery can happen, to inspire them and give them an experience they talk about and can always remember.

"As an A-Level art student I too had my work exhibited in a gallery, not quite of this calibre, but I still remember the difference between seeing my work in school corridors mounted with black sugar paper, to seeing it in a gallery with professional mounting, frames and lighting.

"It made me see my work in a different way, as though becoming a real artist one day was almost achievable."