Bray resident becomes new trade body chair

The UK trade body for direct-to-consumer retail has appointed a Bray resident as the new chair of its board.

The Direct Selling Association (DSA) is the recognised trade body for the direct selling industry in the UK. Brands under the DSA umbrella include Avon, The Body Shop and Usborne Publishing.

New chair Simon Bowler has been a member of the DSA board since 2015. He takes on the role alongside his position as vice president, global partner relations at The Juice Plus+ Company, where he has worked with for 31 years.

Simon Bowler initially started working with Juice Plus+ as a field sales representative in 1990, aged 28. He went on to work in a variety of roles within the business, including Regional Director UK, Ireland, Benelux, Italy & Spain, as it expanded across Europe in the 1990s.

Simon said: “I am greatly looking forward to working with the DSA team, and with member companies, to further develop best practice and continue to educate key stakeholders about the benefits of direct selling as a direct-to-consumer retail strategy.”