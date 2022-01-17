Plans submitted for new home in Holyport Conservation Area

Plans have been put forward to demolish an existing home and build another in its place in Moneyrow Green.

The building is in the Holyport Conservation Area. It is set back from Moneyrow Green and sits independently with mature trees and landscaping around it. Hence, it is ‘not readily visible’ from the public realm.

Accordingly, it is ‘not necessary to force the design of the dwelling to accord with a historic or established character of a street scene’, wrote the applicant’s agent, WaM Architecture.

Instead, ‘there is an opportunity for some unique design features if desired.’

The design emulates the form and features of the existing house being replaced.

It would feature a ‘more traditional’ look, like a modern barn using timber framing, picture windows and an H-shaped roof designed to accommodate first floor accommodation.

Considering the relative position of nearby properties, material harm to neighbouring amenity in this regard ‘does not appear likely’, WaM Architecture wrote.

To see the application, enter reference 22/00014/FULL into the Borough’s planning portal.