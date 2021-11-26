Reports Lord of the Rings series is set to be filmed at Bray Studios

Amazon’s much-anticipated Lord of the Rings series is set to be filmed in Bray next year, according to a report by Variety.

The global entertainment publication has said ‘sources close to production’ claim that season two of Amazon Prime Video’s new Lord of the Rings will be partly filmed at Bray Studios.

The Lord of the Rings series follows characters both familiar and new as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle Earth.

Season one will debut globally on the streaming site on September 2. Stars include Sir Lenny Henry, Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Joseph Mawle and Robert Aramayo.

Pre-production of series two is set to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Bray Studios recently was approved permission to expand, adding five new sound studios (to bring the total to nine), four workshops, a rehearsal building, a backlot and other production support buildings to its site.

The Studios estimates a £1billion production spend over the next decade.

It has said it cannot comment on the reports of it filming The Lord of the Rings.

The studios has previously prompted speculation that a major television production could be heading its way.

In January 2020, temporary plans to reinstate the existing studios for two years stated it could be set to host 'one of the biggest TV series in the world' by 'a global production and distribution company’ - although the name of the project was not revealed.

The latest productions filmed at the studios include Mamma Mia 2, Bodyguard starring Keeley Hawes, the Elton John biopic Rocket-man, and the BBC One and Netflix production of Dracula.