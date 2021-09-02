Holyport festival of food and fun set for Sunday

A festival of food, fun, shopping and games is set for action in Moneyrow Green this Sunday, September 5.

Holyport Community Trust is looking to raise money to reopen its children’s playground.

It will cost around £12,000 to remove the current equipment, fencing, seating and surface.

Only then can new fencing be erected, covering a slightly larger area. The swings will also get new seats and chains.

“We have been extremely fortunate in that our local 'The Village' newspaper has gifted us £2,500 which has given us a huge boost towards our goal,” said trustee Maz Coppinger.

“So many people and business from our wonderful village have donated and given help already and with the support of visitors to the festival we will get even closer to our target.”

Trade stalls at the festival will include beauty products, jewellery, crafts, children's books, Fifield honey, wine, handmade fudge, pancakes, ice cream and the trust’s own tea towels and tote bags.

There will also be a barbeque, beer tent, Prosecco stall and free games for children.

The festival is at Holyport War Memorial Hall this Sunday from 2-5pm.

In the printed edition of the Advertiser, we mistakenly printed the date as Saturday, September 4. This is the incorrect date and we apologise for this error.