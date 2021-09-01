Hospice urges people to sign up for annual Sunflower Walk

A Bray hospice is inviting people to walk in memory of loved ones and raise vital funds for the charity via an annual ‘sunflower walk’ next weekend.

Thames Hospice, based at Bray Lake, is running the free event on Saturday, September 11 to give people the chance to remember those lost.

Participants can take on either a 2.5k, 5k or 10k route at a location and time convenient, with an opportunity to visit Thames Hospice afterwards to collect a medal.

There will then be refreshments provided and live entertainment, with a chance to write a note for a loved one which will be displayed on a dedicated memory tree at the hospice.

Those who raise more than £75 will also receive a Thames Hospice t-shirt, and although registration is free, the charity asks that raise a minimum of this amount.

Alan Moore, a supporter of the charity and a volunteer, takes part in the walk every year to remember his wife Sue, whom was cared for by the hospice before her passing.

“Sue had terminal breast cancer and we received tremendous support from Thames Hospice,” Alan said.

“Thames Hospice offered an essential escape once a week as she attended their Day Therapy Centre. Sue also had respite stays at the hospice, before being cared for there in her final days, as she wanted.

“I really wanted to contribute something to Thames Hospice to thank them for the support they gave to me and Sue, and to help them to continue this vital service for other patients.”

Fellow hospice supporter Eve Fielder has been taking part in event every year in memory of her father, Peter, since he passed away at the hospice in 2013.

“I will never forget the kindness Thames Hospice showed to us all, or the nurse’s calm reassuring voice at the end of the phone, saying 'we can help', at a time when I thought nobody could. These things will stay with me forever."

Eve added: “I find the walk itself a happy event, as we all come together to raise funds, and help maintain this wonderful service.

"I already have this year's route all planned, complete with 'snack stops', and am very much looking forward to the afternoon's events at the new site by Bray Lake."

To register, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/sunflower-walk