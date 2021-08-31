South Bucks entrepreneur donates £25,000 to Thames Hospice

An entrepreneur and South Bucks resident has gifted a Bray-based hospice £25,000 to help it support patients from the county receiving care at the facility.

Thames Hospice, in Monkey Island Lane, was provided with the donation from Mike Clare, through The Clare Foundation Making Memories Fund.

The Clare Foundation is an infrastructure charity in Bucks which works closely with charities to help them be more effective.

Mike and his wife Julie have supported a number of Thames Hospice special events, and also visited the new hospice by Bray Lake now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Mike said: “Thames Hospice has been in mine and Julie’s hearts for some time now and it has been a privilege to meet some of the families that have benefitted from their care and support.

"The pandemic has made us all aware of how important time with family is when we never know how long we have.

"For that reason, I am proud to establish the Mike Clare Foundation Making Memories Fund that will help families from Buckinghamshire to experience the excellent care of Thames Hospice, and will also help provide moments of joy and celebration.

"I firmly believe in quality of life and am just so delighted to allow that to continue at the hospice."

Debbie Raven, Thames Hospice chief executive, added: “We always thought that the new hospice would be a great match for many of the priorities of the Clare Foundation and we are just so delighted that this gift will mean we can care for more people in Buckinghamshire.

"Thanks to Mike and Julie, we can offer the care, compassion and comfort that every family needs when facing a serious illness.”