Fire starts beneath shower unit in Oakley Green

Fire crews had to extinguish a fire which had started beneath a shower in Oakley Green today (Friday).

The fire occurred within a detached property in Oakley Green Road at about 12:43pm.

Firefighters from Slough and Maidenhead discovered that the blaze had started underneath the shower unit following an electrical fault. They had to remove the unit to gain access to the fire.

Although crews stopped it from spreading to other areas of the house, the property did suffer smoke damage and is temporarily inhabitable.

Two people were inside the house at the time and escaped uninjured before fire crews arrived.

Firefighters said that the quick reactions of the residents was paramount to ensuring that the fire did not cause any more damage, and reminded people of the importance of working smoke alarms.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has launched a smoke alarm campaign this month encouraging residents to make sure they have enough working smoke alarms in their households.

