Bray water treatment expansion work complete

Water treatment works to protect future tap water supplies to households across Berkshire have been completed in Bray.

South East Water has installed a second water treatment works at its Bray Keleher site, in Monkey Island Lane, to protect drinking water supply amid population growth.

The multi-million-pound expansion, which works in tandem with the company’s existing treatment station, was two-and-a-half years in the planning and took four years to build.

Desmond Brown, South East Water’s head of engineering, said: “I’m delighted to reach this significant milestone.

“This project is the company’s largest single investment of the last decade and will help us to ensure we can continue supplying top-quality drinking water to customers in Berkshire for decades to come.”

Work began in Summer 2016 and involved concrete panels being shipped across from Holland and lifted into place before thousands of metres of cables and pipework were installed.

Brian Steventon, delivery manager, added: “The innovative installation methods used allowed us to save valuable time when constructing the new treatment works.

“Of course, the speed of the project was hampered by the unforeseen COVID-19 outbreak but we have managed to safely work through the virus and deliver this project.

“I would like to thank everyone associated in the scheme for their dedication and hard work as well as the local community for their patience and cooperation during the building work.”

Visit corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/braykeleher for more on the project.