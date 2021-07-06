Singer and actress Anita Dobson gets first Thames Hospice tour

Singer and actress Anita Dobson was given her first tour around Thames Hospice this week.

An ambassador for the charity, Anita took a look around the new facilities at the hospice's new building in Bray during a visit yesterday (Monday).

Thames Hospice says that Anita (pictured below) has been a 'fervent supporter' of it since 2016 and was 'amazed' by the new facilities, while patients, volunteers and staff also met the 72-year-old.

Stephanie Peters, head of marketing and PR at Thames Hospice, said: “Anita dedicates an enormous amount of her time to support us and makes such a difference to our cause.

"It was particularly special to be able to give Anita her first tour of the new hospice.

"Anita paid a couple of visits during the construction phase in 2019 and was deeply moved yesterday to see it finished and operational and serving the local community.”

Anita - who is best known for her role in EastEnders in the late 1980s and is married to Queen guitarist Brian May - is said to be particularly fond of the hospice’s charity shops and arrived laden with bags of pre-loved clothing and accessories to help stock the stores.

Thames Hospice - which opened its new site at Bray in October - added that it has some 'exciting forthcoming events in planning' with Anita.

