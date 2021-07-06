Singer and actress Anita Dobson gets first Thames Hospice tour

12:11PM, Tuesday 06 July 2021
Singer and actress Anita Dobson was given her first tour around Thames Hospice this week.
An ambassador for the charity, Anita took a look around the new facilities at the hospice's new building in Bray during a visit yesterday (Monday).
Thames Hospice says that Anita (pictured below) has been a 'fervent supporter' of it since 2016 and was 'amazed' by the new facilities, while patients, volunteers and staff also met the 72-year-old.
Stephanie Peters, head of marketing and PR at Thames Hospice, said: “Anita dedicates an enormous amount of her time to support us and makes such a difference to our cause.
"It was particularly special to be able to give Anita her first tour of the new hospice.
"Anita paid a couple of visits during the construction phase in 2019 and was deeply moved yesterday to see it finished and operational and serving the local community.”
Anita - who is best known for her role in EastEnders in the late 1980s and is married to Queen guitarist Brian May - is said to be particularly fond of the hospice’s charity shops and arrived laden with bags of pre-loved clothing and accessories to help stock the stores.
Thames Hospice - which opened its new site at Bray in October - added that it has some 'exciting forthcoming events in planning' with Anita.
The charity's former Windsor site is set to be redeveloped into retirement homes. Read more on that here.
