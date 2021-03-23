Bray Rainbow group appeals for much-needed volunteers to stay open

Bray-based Rainbow group, 1st Foxley Rainbows, is appealing for volunteer support for when they return to face-to-face meetings.

This unit of 15 girls is being run by Emily Boycott, who was recently awarded a Girlguiding South West England Young Adult Leader Award.

Emily is single-handedly running the unit, which will not be able to return face to face unless other leaders are found.

To ensure safety each unit operates with a number of volunteer adult leaders (aged 18+) who can be assisted by young leaders (aged 14+).

Girlguiding in Maidenhead is seeking new volunteers to either support the weekly running of groups or to help keep things running behind the scenes from marketing to administration.

Emily and her Rainbows have been operating virtually by making their own rockets and solar systems, making pizzas and traditional campfire S’mores, and work towards earning badges.

1st Foxley Rainbows, who will be celebrating their 33rd birthday in May, usually go on trips, do scavenger hunts around Maidenhead, participate in water games and sports days.

Emily said what she loves most about being a leader is watching the girls develop as people.

“When they join us, they are often shy – there’s something really special about watching them grow as a Rainbow and an individual, becoming their own ‘mini leaders’ as they step up in confidence and help the younger girls, before eventually moving on to Brownies,” she said.

To find out more about volunteering, contact commissioner@girlguidingmaidenhead.org.uk or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved