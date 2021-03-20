Holyport man arrested on suspicion of supplying a range of drugs

A man has been arrested for drugs offences in Holyport, Maidenhead.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested last Friday (March 12) on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, a Class B drug and a class C drug. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A significant amount of drugs, including prescription drugs, were seized from the address.

Investigating officer PC Luke Jenkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We know drugs cause significant harm and we are committed to tackling this issue in our communities.

“We will actively pursue those that look to participate in this kind of activity, in order to protect the public.”