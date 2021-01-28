Flooding in Holyport following heavy rain

09:24AM, Thursday 28 January 2021
Stock picture
A road has been flooded in Holyport following rainfall last night.
Traffic has been disrupted in the village by the flood, with Ascot Road becoming inaccessible.
On social media this morning, Holyport College advised students and staff to travel to the school using different routes.
More updates to follow.
Please note that the Ascot Road is flooded meaning that there is no vehicular access to the College from the North (Holyport Village). You can reach us by approaching from the South (Forest Green Road) and can drive past the road block for access to the College— Holyport College (@HolyportCollege) January 28, 2021
