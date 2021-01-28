SITE INDEX

    • Flooding in Holyport following heavy rain

    George Roberts

    ‘Immediate action required’ as flood warning issued for Colnbrook

    Stock picture

    A road has been flooded in Holyport following rainfall last night.

    Traffic has been disrupted in the village by the flood, with Ascot Road becoming inaccessible.

    On social media this morning, Holyport College advised students and staff to travel to the school using different routes.

    More updates to follow.

