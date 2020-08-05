Fire fighters attend shed fire in Holyport

Fire services from Windsor and Maidenhead were called to a fire in a shed in Ivy Close, Holyport at 6:10am this morning (Wednesday).

They remained at the scene for about two hours as they worked to prevent the fire spreading to nearby houses.

The shed was destroyed in the blaze and the neighbouring house sustained exterior damage to the guttering and windows.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze.