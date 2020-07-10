Firefighters rescue trapped man after car crashes into ditch

Firefighters freed a man from his car after it flipped and landed upside down in a nearby stream.

Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to the scene in Paley Street, near Holyport, at 7.20pm last night.

They managed to free the male driver from his car with paramedics then taking him to hospital.

Crews spent about an hour and a half at the scene with officers from Thames Valley Police also in attendance.