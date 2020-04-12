Formula One driver Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Race car driving legend Sir Stirling Moss has died aged 90, following a battle with illness.

Sir Stirling, who was raised in Bray, raced from 1948 to 1962 and made the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, having won 212 of the 529 races he entered.

He came from a family of keen motorsport enthusiasts, who moved to the Long White Cloud house in Monkey Island Lane, Bray soon after his sister Pat was born.

Sir Stirling drove his first racing car around the track in the grounds of the property as a boy.

In 1957 Sir Stirling was the first British driver to win a British grand prix in a British car.

The car in question was a Vanwall racing car, produced by Tony Vandervell and made at his factory in Cox Green, Maidenhead.

A near fatal accident in 1962 ended his motorsport career, though he continued to make one-off appearances in professional motorsport events and worked in broadcast as an expert commentator and narrator.

Sir Stirling retired from public life in 2018, following a spate of health problems.

On news of his death, the Mercedes Formula One team, which Sir Stirling was a member of, tweeted:

“Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you.”