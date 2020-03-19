Bray news: Jealott's Hill campaign ramps up 4,200 supporters

The campaign to ‘Save Jealott’s Hill’ has been reinvigorated, with a petition reaching 4,200 signatures.

Last October, Syngenta, an agrochemical company, put forward a proposal to Bracknell Forest Council to develop a 240-hectare site in the greenbelt into 4,000 new homes.

Bray Parish Council (BPC) and the Royal Borough both objected to the development, in large part because of the effect on traffic in the area, along the A330 and A308.

In December, the Save Jealott’s Hill campaign group formed.

The petition has been gathering momentum for the past three months and the campaign is gearing up for a six-week consultation in the summer.

In the meantime, the group is planning a number of awareness-raising activities, including contacting Theresa May and taking its petition right to the HQ of Syngenta, in Switzerland – though this plan is COVID-19 dependent.

Pat Kennedy, founder of the campaign, said: “It’s amazing how far we’ve come. When we first started, there was nothing.

“It’s shocking how little people know about [the development].

“All the planning information is very opaque.”

A spokesperson for the Jealott’s Hill development said: “The development aims to create a world class science and innovation park as part of a sustainable garden community. This will focus on delivering environmental technologies and solutions to address pressing global issues such as climate change, sustainable food production and clean energy.

“In doing so it will safeguard the existing 850 high skilled science jobs already on the site and, over time, create hundreds more.”

Lodge Farm homes review refused

The Royal Courts of Justice has refused permission for Beaulieu Home to apply for a Statutory Review of the Inspector's decision on Lodge Farm.

The proposal is for a 150-home development in Holyport on greenbelt land. The Inspector refused planning permission last December and the company appealed in February.