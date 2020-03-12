Bray community news: Children get hands on with science

Children at Oldfield Primary school have been getting hands-on for National Science Week, running experiments with help from Bright Spark Science.

Bright Sparks Science offers fun and interactive science activities to engage children with the sciences.

The funding for the workshops and shows came courtesy of Element Six, producer of synthetic diamonds.

David Toynton, Oldfield’s Science Co-ordinator, said: “The children were all really excited – every hand was going up, and they all wanted to try on the goggles.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to see things they wouldn’t normally see.”

Although secondary students have the opportunity to perform experiments in labs, primary students learn science in a classroom, and have less opportunity to mix chemicals and watch reactions.

There were six different workshops and shows, covering subjects from ‘Digestion for horrible organs’ to ‘Chemistry and dry ice.’

The seven-11 year-old students also learned about making diamonds, and were invited to try and scratch the gems, to see first-hand how hard the material is.

Scientists invited children up on stage to mix safe chemicals and watch the reaction. The students got to smell the combinations, to learn how chemical mixtures can make familiar scents and substances, such as mint and vanilla.

“It helps them to learn that the formula of all these foods comes from somewhere,” said Mr Toynton.

“Science is all around us, and the earlier we understand it, the better job future generations can do to make the world a better place.”

Googley eyes down for silly bingo charity fundraiser

The first ever ‘Silly Bingo’ fundraising night will be held at Holyport War Memorial Hall on Friday, March 20, from 7.30pm-10pm.

The price for one person is £10 for a book of 10 bingo tickets. There will be more tickets to purchase on the night, priced a at £1 a book.

“We’ve named it ‘silly bingo’ because the prizes will be ‘silly’ – we are a charity and have little funds for prizes,” said organiser Marilyn Coppinger (Maz), from Holyport Community Trust.

“We haven’t shopped yet, but an example of silly prizes could be a chocolate for a line [of matching numbers], two chocolates for two lines and a whole bar of chocolate/pack of biscuits for a full house.”

However, there is the promise of a cash prize of £50 for the last full house of the night.

“This is a tester to see if the residents would be interested in further bingo sessions, quizzes, or race nights,” said Maz.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/holyport-cinema-club/t-yvvodr

All invited to save green belt meeting

A ‘Saving Our Green Belt’ public meeting by Oakley Green and Fifield Residents Association (OGFRA) will be held on Tuesday, March 31 at Saxon’s Barn, Dedworth Road at 7.30pm.

Campaigner Richard Knox-Johnston, chair of the The London Green Belt Council (LGBC), will be speaking. Mr Knox-Johnston has successfully fought several planned developments in the South East.

The aim is to discuss how to combat Royal Borough plans to promote green fields on the edge of Windsor for development (sites AL21 and AL22). This includes 450 proposed homes and plans for an Aldi.

To attend, RSVP to team@ogfra.org

New piano is music to ears of congregation

St Michael's Church has a new grand piano, financed by gifts from two parishioners in memory of loved ones.

The brand new Yamaha arrived in the last week of February and was tested out by Oliver Gooch, director of music.

It was then blessed by the Reverend Ainsley Swift at the end of Parish Communion the following Sunday.

The new piano replaces the previous second-hand instrument, which has retired after 20 years of service.

Bray Parish Council meeting postponed

The annual parish meeting for Bray Parish Council in Braywood War Memorial Hall has been postponed until May (originally March 17).

Among other items on the agenda, there will be a presentation by Peter Lerner on the Lodge Farm Appeal and the impact of the proposed development at Jealotts Hill, followed by a Q&A.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall (HWMH), 7.45-10.15pm. Contact president Jennifer Razey on 01628 631059 or secretary Pauline Libby 01628 625967.

Yoga and meditation, Bray Village Hall, 7.45-8.45pm. Contact Leah Morgan on 07885 250073.

Tomorrow (Friday): Pilates keep-fit classes, HWMH, 1.45-2.45pm.

Karen Robinson School of Dance, HWMH 12.45-1.15pm and 3.45-5.45pm. Contact Karen Robinson on 07930382258.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-12pm. Contact Bill Collier on 07811 953071.

Apna Virsa bhangra, adults mixed classes, HWMH, 8-9pm. Contact apnavirsaproject@gmail.com

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club, social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish. HWMH, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@ live.co.uk

Young Dragons martial arts class for children aged four-12 years. HWMH 5.30-6.30pm. Contact Neville Wray on 07860431739.

Tumble Tots, exercises developing balance and co-ordination for two and three year olds. HWMH 10.25-11.10am. Contact Helen on 07709 496876.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-5 pm and 7-9pm. Contact Bill Collier on 07811953071.

Circuit training, HWMH, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, HWMH, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

SMILE, chair-based to standing exercise, HWMH, 1.30-3pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Karen Robinson School of Dance, HWMH, 4.30-7pm. Contact Karen Robinson on 07930382258.