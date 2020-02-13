Bray community: Fifield Bowls club turns 30

Braywood Bowls Club has unveiled two new bowling mats as it marks its 30th anniversary.

The mats were funded by a grant from the Prince Philip Trust Fund and trust secretary Chris Aitken was invited to the unveiling on Monday at the weekly club meeting at Braywood Memorial Hall.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of The Prince Philip Trust,” said George Bourne, who has been secretary of Braywood Bowls Club for three years.

“The new mats will allow us to continue bowling for a few more years and we are all very appreciative.”

The Prince Philip Trust Fund offers charitable support to a number of communities in Windsor and Maidenhead.

Braywood Bowls Club was formed in 1990 by the Maidenhead Sports Association, along with Gina Macgregor MBE, who provided the very first (borrowed) mat for the club.

Founder of the Maidenhead and District Netball League in 1971, Gina has spent a lifetime dedicated to sport in Maidenhead.

She was an Olympic torch bearer in 2012, where she met the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

The club has about 20 members, aged from 55 to 95 years old.

It is part of the Maidenhead University of the Third Age (U3A) group, which provides life-enhancing opportunities to retired and semi-retired people.

“We have three members who’ve been bowling here, every week, from the very start,” said George.

“It gives people a reason to do their hair, put their make-up on and go out.”

Family bushcraft days at Braywick Nature Centre

Nature expert David Willis will be running three family bushcraft days at Braywick Nature Centre for the first time on February 18, 19 and 20.

The experience is aimed at families with children of all ages, learning about campfires, baking bread and connecting with nature.

David has been running these outings for 10 years. Previously, he worked in consultancy and data analytics.

In 2016, The Guardian picked David’s woodland walks as one of its best guided walks around Britain. It is the first time David has run one of his events at Braywick.

“The family bushcraft day provides parents and their children the opportunity to work together and have fun,” said David.

“I love being outdoors. For me, this work is about finding that thing that you love, and sharing it with others.”

The bushcraft days are on February 18, 19 and 20 from 10am-4pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for February 20 for £16.22 per person (adult or child).

Second appeal launched over Lodge Farm

Property developer Beaulieu Homes is appealing the decision to dismiss its planning application for 150 new homes on the Lodge Farm site.

In December, planning inspector Christopher Butler dismissed an appeal and refused planning permission to build on greenbelt land at the site in Ascot Road.

The plans included a doctors’ surgery, a community park and community building, open space, two grass football pitches and allotments.

This is the second appeal launched by Beaulieu Homes over the development.

In the December report, Mr Butler said ‘the fundamental aim of the greenbelt policy is to prevent urban sprawl.’

The appeal statement argues that the possible benefits of development, which might balance or outweigh the negatives of developing on the greenbelt, have not been fully considered.

Beaulieu Homes Southern originally submitted its proposal in December 2017.

Volunteers wanted for 'church watch'

St Michael’s Church is calling for volunteers to help keep the church open for visitors.

It is looking for a regular commitment of two hours a week, beginning in April. This will allow the church to stay open for people who want to come in and sit quietly, or look around the church.

Volunteers do not need to be experts on the history of the church.

Call Ken Amery on 01628 675425.

Downton Abbey screening reminder

The film version of the nation’s favourite period drama, Downton Abbey, is showing courtesy of Holyport Cinema Club.

The Downton Abbey film was released in September, so chances to watch it on the big screen are becoming scarcer.

It is showing on Friday, February 14 at 8pm at Holyport War Memorial Hall. Doors will open at 7.15pm.

Tickets are £6 on the door. Alternatively, pre-bookable tickets are available online for £5 (plus 42p booking fee) at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ holyport-cinema-club

Diary...

Today (Thursday): Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact Jennifer Razey 01628 631 059 or Pauline Libby 01628 625967.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Tomorrow (Friday): Pilates classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Sunday: Maidenhead Cat Rescue jumble sale, Holyport Memorial Hall. 1230-2.30pm. Entrance fee for adults is 50p.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Tumble Tots, exercises developing balance and co-ordination for two to three-year-olds. Holyport War Memorial Hall 10.25am-11.10am. Contact: 07709 496876.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.