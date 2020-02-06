Bray community news: Holyport landlord leaves pub

Inn landlord moves on after 14 years

The landlord of The George on The Green pub on has left the role after 14 years.

Russell Stone and his family will be moving to pastures new following a roaring farewell party, which was held on Saturday.

More than 300 showed up to say goodbye and wish them well.

“We wish the new owner the best, and hope they enjoy their time here as much as we have,” said Russell, who is leaving to seek new challenges.

Over the years, The George on The Green has run many memorable events, including quiz nights, music nights and popular Spurs nights, where legends of the old Tottenham teams would visit the pub, including Clive Allen in January last year.

Russell also fondly remembers the anniversary parties, particularly his 10th at the pub in 2016. Hundreds of people attended and the event included a bucking bronco and an outdoor ping-pong table.

“For me, one of the best things has been striking that balance between making great food and serving good drinks,” said Russell.

Equally worthy of mention is Russell’s daughter, Natalie.

“There’s only one boss, around here –my daughter Natalie. She’s the heartbeat of this pub.”

Natalie, who has been living above the pub, will also be leaving.

She will be taking a trip to see friends in Florida for a few months.

Russell said he would miss the customers and the staff of The George, who are staying on.

“We’ve loved every minute of it,” said Russell. “We have a lot of treasured memories that will last us the rest of our lives.”

Thieves steal quadbike and tools from farm

Oakley Green: Police are reviewing CCTV footage from Braywood Cricket Club after thieves broke into the neighbouring Clevelands Farm, making off with a quad bike and a pair of hedge trimmers.

Thieves broke in to the farm in Oakley Green on January 8 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm. They broke the gate padlock, the chain and the fencing between the farm and the cricket club.

David Luff, who owns Clevelands Farm, lost £2,000 worth of tools and £1,000 for the quad, which was not covered by his insurance. He was certain that his property was secure, as it has a six metre electric gate.

“I’ve been here since 1985, and nothing like this has happened before – I came to think we weren’t at risk,” said David.

“What worries me most is that they clearly knew the place. They knew exactly what they were doing, exactly where they were going. That suggests they ‘cased the place’. They weren’t frightened of getting caught at all – they didn’t come and go quickly. I think they must have been on the property for about 30 minutes.”

The thieves also caused damage to both Clevelands Farm and the cricket club. They broke the padlock of the farm’s workshop and ‘butchered’ the lock mechanism, David said.

Though there was no damage to the club building, the thieves damaged both sides of the field, including the polo field and the outfield of the cricket pitch, by driving across it on the quad. The thieves were caught on camera escaping.

Acoustic singer looking forward to return visit

Fifield: Dorking musician Aaron Norton performed live at The Fifield Inn on January 24.

Emma Hookey, general manager, said: “I would highly recommend Aaron Norton to any local pubs looking for live music. We will definitely be booking him again.

“It was a great night. All of the customers seemed to enjoy it.”

Aaron performed a mix of songs for two hours, ranging from Ed Sheeran to Elvis Presley.

If he can, Aaron likes to unplug his speakers and play acoustic, sitting among everyone.

“I love playing smaller venues. If I get the right type of audience, people will sing along with my songs,” said Aaron.

This was Aaron’s first time performing at the Fifield. He says he will definitely be back.

“There were some other pub managers in the Fifield that night, so I hope will be booked at more venues in the area,” he said.

When asked if he had any new albums upcoming, Aaron said “I wish. I’ve got two kids and another baby on the way, so I have no time to write. It’s killing me.”

Church to hold spring recitals

Bray: Music at Bray’s spring series of recitals will begin on Sunday Feb 9 at 3:00pm in St Michael’s Church. Malaysian pianist Hao Zi Yoh will be performing pieces by Mozart, Brahms, Liszt and Ravel. Admission is free, with a retiring collection. Tea and cakes will be served in the church hall afterwards.

All-age service in scout hut

Moneygrow Green: An all-age church service will be held in the scout hut in Moneyrow Green, on Sunday, February 16 at 3pm.

It will be hosted by St Michael’s Church and the service will be led by Reverend Ainsley Swift.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Flower arranging club, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1-3.30pm, email mona england@hotmail.com

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (Alternate Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Bray Senior Citizens Meeting, Bray Village Hall, 2-4pm.

Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.