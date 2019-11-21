Bray community news (November 21): Boundary petitions and poets visits

Petition to review parish boundary

Bray Parish Council has started a petition calling for the parish boundary to be reviewed following a number of changes.

The changes were made as part of the electoral boundary review of 2018 by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE).

The petition is to undertake a community governance review (CGR) [carried out by the Royal Borough] to increase the number of parish councillors for Oakley Green and Fifield, and to restore the boundaries for Holyport and Bray to how they were.

In Oakley Green and Fifield the number of parish councillors has been halved from two to one.

Parish clerk, Susan Cook, says councillors feel the reduction is ‘unfair’ and in the May elections resulted in the loss of ‘an active and valued councillor, Chris Yates’.

“Bearing in mind that all parish councillors are volunteers, this reduction in numbers from two to one places an additional burden of work on the councillor for that ward,” she said.

The Holyport and Bray boundary changes have seen Springfield Park, Moor End and Eskdale Gardens – and a number of properties on Holyport Road – become part of Bray Ward.

Harvest Ride became part of Holyport Ward.

Mrs Cook said councillors feel strongly that decisions were made ‘without residents and councillors either being advised or consulted about the changes’.

She said: “Councillors are aware that some residents feel strongly about their association with an area and wish to give them the opportunity to request a review.”

For the petition to be successful and the governance review to take place the petition needs to be signed by 10 per cent of the registered voters in the parish.

The petition may be found at http://petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/list and is open for signature until January 29 2020.

W The LGBCE had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Poet James Carter drops in to Holyport Primary

Poet James Carter visited pupils at Holyport CofE Primary School on Tuesday.

The poet is a published author of a number of books including ‘Hey, Little Bug’ and ‘The Big Beyond’.

He was at the Stroud Farm Road school for its poetry week, which has been organised by Anna Prothero, the school’s literacy lead.

It was Miss Prothero’s intention ‘to try and get the children more engaged with poetry and to get them using their imaginations in a different way’.

During his visit to the school James performed ‘his entertaining poems in a very musical way’ in assemblies for key stage 1 and key stage 2 pupils. He then spent time in every class inspiring children to write some creative poetry.

Other activities organised by Miss Prothero included poetry writing in literacy lessons, poetry activities and competitions at lunch time lead by house captains, poetry themed PE lessons, poetry games played in class and performance poetry sessions to audiences.

W The school has a foundation stage open morning on Wednesday, November 27 starting at 9.45am.

Phoenix Gym holds fifth awards dinner

Phoenix Gymnastics Club held its fifth annual performance and novice squad awards dinner at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane on Friday.

The evening marked the end of the competition season and celebrated the achievements of the club’s squad gymnasts and trampolinists.

Phoenix Gym centre director Lynn Bushell said the 70 gymnasts and trampolinists train between two and 24 hours a week and are ‘almost at the gym more than they are at home’.

“It was nice to see the girls and boys let their hair down and celebrate their achievements,” she said.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May also made a guest appearance at the event.

Lynn said Mrs May was having a meeting at the hotel when a parent at the awards dinner asked the former Prime Minister ‘if she could pop her head in for five minutes’.

“She was just brilliant, she knew who we were straight away and she was asking about our new building,” said Lynn.

“All the kids were really excited and she was really great with them.”

Fish and chip supper at seasonal show

The Royal British Legion (RBL) Christmas Show is being held at Holyport War Memorial Hall on Saturday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

It is being organised by the Holyport and district branch of the charity.

Entertainment will be provided by singer and songwriter Ollie Henry, and West End singer Lynda Stayan. A fish and chip supper is included in the £12 ticket price.

For a ticket call Philip Shaw on 07971463653.

Diary...

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Moneyrow Green WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4.30pm. Contact Sylvia Jones on 01628 624342.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.