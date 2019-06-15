SITE INDEX

    • Women with suspected spinal injuries cut from car following Fifield collision

    George Roberts

    Two women with suspected spinal injuries were cut from a car after a collision near Fifield last night.

    Firefighters were called to a two-car collision in Drift Road at about 11.30am on Friday night, remaining on the scene until about 3am.

    Three fire crews were present to rescue the two women who were trapped in a Volkswagen Golf with suspected spinal injuries.

    Firefighters removed them by cutting the roof, doors and boot from the car. They were then taken to hospital.

    The people in the other vehicle were not harmed.

