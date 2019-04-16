Traffic delays as M4 reduced to two lanes between Maidenhead and Reading

The M4 has been reduced to two lanes near the Maidenhead junction.

A broken down lorry has blocked off a lane on the M4 between junctions 10 and 8/9 eastbound.

Drivers have been advised to be cautious as there are long term roadworks on that stretch of road.

Traffic is currently moving slowly for the entire distance between the two junctions.

Highways England estimate normal traffic conditions to be restored at about 10.45am.