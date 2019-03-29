Bray community news (March 28)

'Right turn onto A308 is dangerous'

Parish councillor Chris Yates is ‘dissatisfied’ with the council’s decision to permit an ‘access only’ planning application on a road that is ‘dangerous’.

The application, which only concerns access at this stage, is for 127 dwelling development at Water Oakley Farm in Windsor Road.

Farmglade Limited were originally granted permission for 44 large houses on the site in July 2014. However given the demand for smaller units, the development company has submitted plans for 127 smaller houses, which actually takes up a smaller footprint on the site than the 44 larger houses.

Cllr Yates went to the Maidenhead Development Management Panel to voice his concerns on Wednesday, March 13.

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday) he said: “I’m dissatisfied with the way the panel considered objections and comments from the people and parish council, in particular the increasing traffic on the A308.”

He added: “The chair of the panel, Derek Wilson, asked the traffic officer on the panel if there were any problems and his answer was ‘no’ but it was quite clear the traffic officer took no regard for the existing traffic volume on the A308, which is reaching critical capacity and with more to come with the other scheduled developments due to take place.”

Cllr Yates listed these as the Squires Garden Centre, a new hotel near Windsor Racecourse, a 200 space car park at the site of the Thames Valley Hospice and the controversial HA11 plan to build residential units on green belt land.

Cllr Yates said: “A right turn on the Water Oakley site towards Maidenhead is dangerous because of the speed and volume and direction of traffic.”

“I have asked Derek Wilson, the chair of the panel, for the briefing he was given by the traffic officer which indicated there were no problems,” he added.

The officer’s report concluded that the development would ‘go towards meeting housing need’.

Royal Borough hands over cricket field to parish

The parish council will soon acquire a new piece of land.

Used by Bray Cricket Club, Jubilee field is located off The Causeway behind the children’s playground.

It is owned by the Royal Borough and leased to the parish council which is responsible for its administration.

At the Bray Annual Electors Meeting on Wednesday, March 13 Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley announced the council will transfer ownership of Jubilee Field to the parish.

He said: “We’ll probably put an overage clause in it to make sure you don’t try to develop it.

“But I guess you wouldn’t want to do that.”

“I wouldn’t get out of here alive,” said Bray parish councillor Cllr Ken Elvin.

Speaking last week, Cllr Elvin said: “It’s good news for the parish council and hopefully it’s good news for the cricket club as well because it cuts down the levels of administration.”

Town 'sprawl' and congestion discussed

The leader of the council has outlined the Royal Borough’s plans to improve congestion.

Cllr Dudley’s (Con, Maidenhead Riverside) comments came in response to complaints about traffic in Bray at the Bray Annual Electors Meeting on March 13.

Speaking at the meeting he said: “It is an increasing rat-run through there, it does blight the village – my personal view, but it is whatever the parish would like to suggest, within reason.”

He added: “It’s absolutely essential that we maintain the beautiful villages and don’t allow Maidenhead to sprawl into them and to damage the village atmospheres because it’s one of the things that makes this such a special place.”

Cllr Dudley said: “There will be in the region of £5million spent on improving the six roundabouts and junctions from the one at the bottom of Ray Mead Road, just at Maidenhead Bridge, all the way down to the 308M roundabout.”

‘In the region of £10million over the course of the next five years’ will be put into cycle paths and there will be a revision of bus services.

“I think the Royal Borough spends about £1million subsidising bus routes at the moment but when I look at buses on the whole, they’re empty” said Cllr Dudley.

The council are exploring ArrivaClick– ‘like a bus-uber service which works very well in Liverpool and other places’.

White Hart pub up for leasing

The White Hart in Moneyrow Green is available for lease.

Greene King owns the building which is ‘leased out to individuals to run as they would like’.

A spokesman for the pub retailer and brewer said the current tenant’s lease is ‘due to expire shortly and she is deciding whether to renew it or not’.

Greene King is advertising the lease to avoid the pub standing empty if the tenant does decide to move on.

More details about it can be found at tinyurl.com/y3lmecjm

Call to check polling cards

Some households in the Springfield and Aysgarth Park areas are no longer in Holyport ward.

Following internal parish ward changes for the May elections these houses are now in Bray.

Residents are advised to check their polling cards for the correct polling station.

Diary

Tomorrow (Friday): Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club, social club for people of retirement age, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Flower arranging club, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 12.30-4pm, email anniehagon@ waitrose.com