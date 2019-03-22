Fire crew get called out after boy gets leg stuck in fence

05:40PM, Friday 22 March 2019
Firefighters had to use a saw to cut a pupils’ leg free from a wooden slated fence today (Friday, March 22).
The crew from Maidenhead were called to the Oldfield Primary School in Bray Road at 1pm.
It took them only seconds to use a saw to remove one of the slats and free the pupil’s leg but they stayed on site for about half an hour.
