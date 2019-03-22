SITE INDEX

    • Fire crew get called out after boy gets leg stuck in fence

    Firefighters had to use a saw to cut a pupils’ leg free from a wooden slated fence today (Friday, March 22).

    The crew from Maidenhead were called to the Oldfield Primary School in Bray Road at 1pm.

    It took them only seconds to use a saw to remove one of the slats and free the pupil’s leg but they stayed on site for about half an hour.

