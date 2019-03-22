Bray community news (March 21)

Praise for the young creators of village's bijou book booth

The parish council’s Community Award was presented to ‘two names that stood out’ last week.

Kirsty Clark and Tate Pickering together turned a derelect BT phone box into the Holyport Book Booth.

Tate, 11, had the idea of transforming the kiosk into a book swap library in May, and Kirsty has been instrumental in making it happen.

Found opposite the doctor’s surgery in Stroud Farm Road, the booth officially opened on Sunday, February 24.

The awards were presented at the General Electors Meeting (GEM) in Bray Village Hall on Wednesday, March 13.

Kirsty collected her award and Tate’s mum, Lucy Pickering, collected Tate’s on her behalf as Tate attends Ecole des Roches boarding school in France.

Cllr Ken Elvin said councillors ‘commended the community spirit shown by those involved’ and that ‘it brings youngsters into the community ethos of doing something not just for themselves, but something that would benefit others.’

Travellers and M4 on council agenda

Travellers, the M4 and council consultations were on the agenda at the Bray Parish Annual Electors Meeting on Wednesday, March 13.

In his report on parish issues, chairman Ken Elvin commended the quick dispersal of travellers after five or six unauthorised occupations on parish land thanks to councillors and the parish clerk, Susan Cook.

Bray Parish Council (BPC) is now working on modifications to open spaces ‘to discourage further traveller incursions’ but none that will be ‘irreversible’, the meeting was told.

Cllr Elvin also said that the number of consultations being sent to the parish council by the Royal Borough is increasing.

Consultations requiring BPC response include traveller sites, housing design standards and Heathrow’s third runway.

A local consultation due to take place concerns a possible traffic scheme to improve traffic congestion associated with Holyport Primary School.

Guests at the meeting were also told that Bray car park lighting has been modernised with improved gear and LED lamps.

The Braywood Hall defibrillator will be installed soon followed by one in the Oakley Green telephone box by the Olde Red Lion, and two new noticeboards have been erected.

Cllr Elvin said: “I would like to thank everyone, residents, councillors, staff and contractors who have worked with this council over the past year for their efforts and dedication.”

Before chairman Ken Elvin’s gave his report of the progress the council has made to tackle parish issues, attendees were given an update on the M4 Smart Motorway works.

Geoff Hayes then gave a presentation on the history of recognised parish landmarks.

Talk on smart motorway construction

An update was given on the M4 Smart Motorway at the Bray Annual Electors Meeting on Wednesday, March 13.

Nick Cooper, engagement and communications manager, M4 J3-12 smart motorway project, and Steve Pate from contractor Balfour Beatty Vinci gave the talk.

Smart motorways use technology to detect incidents and congestion and respond by reducing speed and closing lanes.

The M4 is currently the largest smart motorway project in the country and will continue for the next three years from junction 3 just past Heathrow to the west of Reading, Junction 12.

What is a three lane motorway will become a four lane motorway with no hard shoulder but emergency refuge areas every 1.2 miles.

Part of the work involves building new bridges ready to be lifted into place before the old bridges can be demolished and the fourth lane of the motorway made.

These bridges include Marsh Lane, which is forecast for demolition in late October or early November this year.

Thames Bray bridge demolition is forecast for June 2020, Monkey Island in August 2020 and Ascot Road bridge in February 2021.

The Thames Bray bridge lifts involves closing down the footpath that you can access over the bridge that will be ‘closed for the next four weeks and it will remain closed for approximately two years’.

Meeting and launch of village show

The Holyport Village Show committee will hold their spring meeting and annual general meeting on Friday, March 29.

Held at Holyport Memorial Hall at 8pm the meeting is also the official launch date of this year’s show – which will take place on Saturday, September 14.

Also on the night Chairman of the committee, Peter Janikoun retires from his position, but will remain a committee member.

Diane and Geoff Hayes will give a talk entitled 'Holyport Remembered' and there will be wine and cheese and a raffle.

Bingo night cancelled

A bingo night organised by the Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) has been cancelled.

It was due to take place on Friday, March 29 in Braywood Memorial Hall at 7pm. Details of a’ completely new event’ will be published in OGAFCA’s next newsletter.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Moneyrow Green WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4.30pm. Contact Sylvia Jones on 01628 624342.

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Bray Senior Citizens Club, Bray Village Hall, 2-4pm. Email info@brayvillagehall.co.uk

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.